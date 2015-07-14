Meteorologists warn weather-sensitive people

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Increase of air humidity may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people tomorrow in Azerbaijan.

Report was told by Asif Verdiyev, Chief hydrologist of the Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

He noted that, on July 15, the south-east wind will dominate in the daytime on Absheron peninsula. Though a little more humidity in the air may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people, a steady north wind over the next two days will be a positive factor.