MENR: This year more European tourists appealed for hunting permit

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ 707 people were given hunting permit in Azerbaijan during 7 months of this year.

Report was told by Hikmat Alizade, Deputy Director of the Department for Biodiversity Conservation and Development of Specially Protected Natural Areas of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR).

He said that in 2015, 1312 people were issued hunting permits.

H.Alizade stated that no appeal has entered to the ministry by the citizens of Arab countries in last two months, in new hunting season: 'Increase is being observed in number of the tourists from Arab countries. Of course, some of them are interested in hunting. Regardless of the nationality, each citizen applies to the ministry through the companies intended to carry out hunting activities in Azerbaijan as foreigners don't know Azerbaijani laws. This season foreign citizens have also appealed for permission to hunt. Most appeals are made from European countries as Spain, Germany, etc'.

Deputy Director said that the person who wants to try hunting should reach the age of majority, namely 18 years: 'Normal mental and active capacity is necessary. A hunter also should have a legal hunting weapon. Permission for storing and carrying the weapon is issued by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Hunting activities are being carried out in the areas allocated by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources for hunting and according to hunting permit and membership card'.

According to H.Alizade, people should pass a test at least to get hunting permit: 'Exams are conducted on a test basis. The exams are carried out both in the ministry and in the regions in order to facilitate the process. Relevant state duty has been defined under Tariff Council's decision and makes 11 AZN'.

The ministry's official noted that type of hunting objects, hunting method as well as location, number, time, expiry date and conditions of the permit are mentioned in the hunting permit: 'Hunting products excess of the number mentioned in the permit are taken from hunters as well as relevant measures are carried out against them pursuant to the law'.