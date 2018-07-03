MENR: Temperature to drop in Azerbaijan on July 5

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Important changes in weather conditions are expected in Azerbaijan starting from July 5".

Head of the Department of Work with Social Agencies, Environmental Awareness and Science, Department of Ecological Education and Public Relations of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Tagiyeva told Report.

She said starting from July 5, the air temperature in the country will drop day by day: "North-western and northern wind will be dominant over the three days, till July 8”, -she said.