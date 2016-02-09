Ecology Ministry: Foreigners sank off the water canal had no permission to hunt

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign nationals, drowning in canal in Imishli region had not been allowed to hunt.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural resources (MENR).

According to the information, foreign citizens, who fell into canal while illegal hunting in rural area of Khalifali village, Imishli region at midnight on February 8, have not been allowed for hunting by the ministry.

During investigation, it was revealed no appeal made to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources getting proper permission to hunt by these persons, citizens of Saudi Arabia and Qatar as well as persons, inviting them to the country. Therefore, it is supposed they were hunting at midnight due to not having permission to hunt.

Notably, at midnight on Febraury 8, 'Toyota Prado' driven by foreign citizen during illegal hunting in rural area of Khalifali village, Imishli region fell into water canal. As a result, 1 citizen of Saudi Arabia and 1 of Qatar have drowned, 1 Qatari citizen wounded.

Investigation by law enforcement agencies is underway.