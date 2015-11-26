MENR: Fire in Shahdagh National Park is supposed to be committed deliberately

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources made a statement regarding fire occurred in the Shahdagh National Park.

Report was told by press service of the Ministry, fire occurred at the same time in 6 different places of Rounabout way No.8 of Shahdagh National Park Guba Forestry: 'As a result of joint efforts of employees of local organizations of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, involved to the area fire was fully extinguished at about 07.00 a.m. this morning.'

As a result of fire, autumn leaves and dry grass caught fire in the territory of 10 hectares of National Park, no damage to forest cover.

According to information, occurring of fire in different places at the same time give supposition for deliberate commitment: proper documentation carried out by Shahdagh National Park and regional police department was appealed in order to determine reasons and accused.