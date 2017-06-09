Lightning will strike, rain and hail predicted - WARNING

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 10. However, intermittent rain is expected in some places of the peninsula at night.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources, north-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 18-21 degrees of heat at night, 27-32 in the daytime, also, 19-21 in Baku at night, 29-31 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 758 mm Hg to 754 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 45-55% in the daytime.

Weather conditions in Azerbaijani regions will be mostly rainless. However, lightning and rain will be observed on some mountainous regions of Azerbaijan. Torrential rain predicted in some places.

West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 17-22 degrees of heat at night, 32-37 C in the daytime, 10-15 on mountains at night, 18-23 in the daytime.

Ministry warns that, on 10-11 June, lightning and rain is expected in some mountainous regions. Torrential rain and hail expected in some places. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places. Water level in the rivers expected to rise.