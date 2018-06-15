Lightning, rain and hailing predicted for tomorrow

© Report/Firi Salim

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for June 16 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy and rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

It will be foggy in some places in the morning and southern wind will blow. Temperature will be 18-20 C at night and 26-31 C in the daytime.

In southern beaches of Absheron - Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba southern will blow. The temperature of sea water will be 21-22 C. Southern wind will also blow in southern beaches - Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh. The temperature of sea water will be 22-23 C.

In the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, lightning, intermittent rain are expected in some places, the weather will be rainless in the evening. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 11-16 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime.

Upper Karabakh: Lightning and intermittent rain predicted in some places in the daytime in Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar and Dashkasan-Gadabay regions. Torrential rain, hail are expected in separate places. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 9-14 C at night, 15-20 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Terter, Agdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil regions. However, lightning, intermittent rain predicted in some places and hailing is expected in the mountainous areas. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 15-20 C at night, 26-31 C in the afternoon.

Lightning and intermittent are expected in some places in the daytime in Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oguz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Aghsu, Shamakhi, Siyazan, Shabran, Khizi, Guba, Khachmaz and Gusar regions. Torrential rain and hail precited in some places. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 13-18˚C at night, 24-29˚C in the daytime, in mountains, 8-13 C at night and 13-18 C in the daytime.

Central Aran: The weather will be mainly rainless in Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabadi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan and Neftchala regions. Lightning and intermittent rain predicted in some western regions at night. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 16-21 C at night, 30-35 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran and Astara regions. In mountains, it will be foggy in the morning . East wind will blow. The temperature will be 17-20 C at night, 26-31 C in the daytime, in mountains, 10-15 C at night, 20-25 C in the daytime.