​Lightning, heavy rain and hail are predicted in Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ On Sunday, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mostly rainless at night, intermittent rain is expected in some places of the peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, the morning will be foggy in some places. Mild north-west wind will blow.

On June 5, temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 17-21 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime, in Baku 18-20 C at night, 27-29 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions tomorrow at night the lightning and intermittent rain is forecasted in some places, hail is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 17-22 C at night, 29-33 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 9-14 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime.