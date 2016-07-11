Lightning and heavy rain predicted in Azerbaijani regions on July 12

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 12, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be occasionally gloomy in Baku and on the peninsula.

It will rain in some places of the peninsula. Strong north-west to warm in the evening. The temperature will be 19-22 C at night, 24-27 C in the daytime.

In Baku 19-21 C at night, 24-26 C in the daytime is predicted.

Relative humidity at 75-85%, 60-70% will be held in the afternoon.

In Azerbaijan's regions, lightning and intermittent rain are expected tomorrow. Rainfall will be intensive in some places.

West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will be 16-21 C at night, 25-30 C in daytime, in mountainous areas 8-13 C at night, 14-19 C in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 19-20 degrees, in Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan 20-21 C, in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhov is expected to be 22-23 degrees.