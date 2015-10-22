Leyla Aliyeva expresses disappointment over murder of leopard in Astara

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Founder and Head of the Public Association of IDEA Leyla Aliyeva met with Director of the Department of Zoology at the current Oxford University, Wildlife Conservation Research Unit (WildCru), Professor David Macdonald and researchers of the same organization Don Burnhemom.

Report was told in the IDEA.

At the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva informed participants about activities of public associations IDEA and initiatives in the field of protection and restoration of the endemic fauna of Azerbaijan:"As part of the IDEA project" Reintroduction of gazelles to their historical habitat "150 herds of gazelles have been released into the natural habitats of the territory of Azerbaijan and Georgia.In addition, IDEA Public Union together with local and international partners working on a project restoring population of leopards."

Leyla Aliyeva expressed disappointment over information about the murder of leopard in early October 2015 in territory of Astara.This event has once again shown the need to strengthen the protection of rare species of fauna.

Along with the protection of animals which are facing the threat of extinction, IDEA Public Association also plans to reintroduce extinct species in order to enrich the biodiversity.