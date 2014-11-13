Leyla Aliyeva attends opening ceremony of IUCN World Parks Congress

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the founder and head of the Social Union IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action), Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the World Parks Congress organized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in Sydney, Australia. Report informs, the World Parks Congress is the 6th one. The event is held every 10 years. The Congress will last till November 19.

This year's meeting is dedicated to sharing advanced practice and knowledge for the effective management and conservation of the protected area.

A number of the presidents of the states, the ministers who are responsible for environmental protection and other high-ranking officials, as well as, the heads of international and regional organizations, well-known experts and representatives of leading non-government organizations attend the event.

In the plenary session of the World Parks Congress, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva will speak about the experience in the protection of environment in Azerbaijan and the appropriate measures carried out in this field. L.Aliyeva will hold bilateral meetings in the framework of the event. The pavilion reflecting the activity of leading organization IDEA was set in the area where the event is held.