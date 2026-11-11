Kavelashvili: Georgia ready for close cooperation within climate initiatives

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Georgia confirms its readiness for close cooperation with international partners and participation in global initiatives aimed at ensuring environmental sustainability and improving the environment, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili stated during his speech at a high-level meeting within COP31, a Report correspondent in Antalya informs.

According to him, the consequences of climate change are becoming increasingly serious, frequent, and noticeable in all regions of the world, affecting both developing and developed countries.

"Georgia and Türkiye, as direct neighbors and strategic partners, also face various problems related to climate change. This reality once again clearly reminds us of the importance of deepening regional cooperation and increasing resilience to climate change," Kavelashvili noted.

He emphasized that measures to combat the consequences of this process are of great importance for international security, economic stability, energy, and food security, since climate change threatens infrastructure, ecosystems, economic development, and human life and health.

"Our country is distinguished by its unique natural landscape and biodiversity, but at the same time, it is vulnerable to climate risks," he stated.

Kavelashvili noted that the path to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees should be based on cooperation and mutual trust.

According to him, climate change, despite posing a serious global threat, also opens up opportunities for strengthening international solidarity and jointly shaping a safe future.

The head of state added that Georgia continues to support peace, stability, and constructive dialogue at the regional and international levels.

"Only through joint, coordinated, and responsible steps will we be able to build stronger societies, resilient economies, and ensure a safe future for our children," Kavelashvili concluded.