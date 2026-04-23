Iran plans to host Caspian states summit in August 2026

Iran hopes to host a summit of Caspian states on Aug. 12, Report informs via TASS.

Speaking at the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana, Iranian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ali Akbar Joukar said Tehran hoped it would be able to host the event despite heightened tensions in the region.

Jokar said Iran hoped to have the honour of welcoming the presidents of the Caspian littoral states to Tehran on International Caspian Sea Day on Aug. 12, which also marks the 20th anniversary of the entry into force of the Tehran Convention.