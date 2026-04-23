Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iran plans to host Caspian states summit in August 2026

    Ecology
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 15:42
    Iran plans to host Caspian states summit in August 2026

    Iran hopes to host a summit of Caspian states on Aug. 12, Report informs via TASS.

    Speaking at the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana, Iranian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ali Akbar Joukar said Tehran hoped it would be able to host the event despite heightened tensions in the region.

    Jokar said Iran hoped to have the honour of welcoming the presidents of the Caspian littoral states to Tehran on International Caspian Sea Day on Aug. 12, which also marks the 20th anniversary of the entry into force of the Tehran Convention.

    Caspian Sea Caspian littoral states Iran
    Səfir Xəzəryanı ölkələrin sammitinin tarixini açıqlayıb
    Иран планирует принять саммит прикаспийских стран в августе 2026 года

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