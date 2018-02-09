Intensive rain and snow predicted in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has warned about the weather change.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that on February 10, the weather will be unstable in Baku and Absheron peninsula, occasional rain will be intensive in some places at night and in the morning.

Starting from February 10 to February 12, occasional rain will fall in some regions of Azerbaijan, snow is predicted in mountainous areas. Precipitation will be intensive in some places.