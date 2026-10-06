Intense rain expected in Azerbaijan on October 7

Rain is expected to intensify in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula during the night of October 6-7 and in the morning, Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan.

Rain may be heavy for a short period in some areas. It will gradually stop in the second half of the day. Southeast winds will be replaced by northwest winds in the morning.

Temperatures will be 15-17°C at night and 18-22°C during the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 764 mmHg to 767 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

Intermittent rain is expected in some parts of Azerbaijan's districts. In some areas, rainfall may be intense and torrential, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. Snow is possible in mountainous areas, while precipitation is expected to intensify in some eastern districts during the night and morning. Rain will gradually stop in the evening. Fog is expected in some areas during the night and morning. East winds will prevail.

Temperatures will be 11-16°C at night and 20-25°C during the day. In mountainous areas, temperatures will be 2-7°C at night and 13-18°C during the day.