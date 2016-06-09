Intense rain and hail predicted in Azerbaijani regions on June 10

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ In some parts of Baku and Absheron peninsula rain and lightning are predicted, the weather will be mainly dry during the daytime.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in capital and on the peninsula the north-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 15-18 C at night and 20-25 C in the daytime, in Baku 16-18 C at night, 22-25 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, at night and in the evening on June 10, lightning and rain is expected. It will intensify in some places, hail is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 13-18 C at night, 22-27 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 6-14 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime.