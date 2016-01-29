In February average monthly temperature in Azerbaijan will be close to climate norm

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast announced for February in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the average temperature in February with a slight difference will be close to normal.

The average monthly precipitation will be close to the climate norm, in some places will exceed the norm.

in Baku and Absheron peninsula the air temperature will be +4+6°C (the air temperature will be +2+7°C night 0-5°C on some days +8+13°C during the daytime and +1+5 °C on some days) that is close to the climate norm.

The average monthly precipitation will be close to the climate norm (21-24mm) and little more in some places.

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic average monthly temperature is expected within +1+5 degrees Celsius (-3+2°C at night, +10+15 °C on some days, -18-23°C in mountainous areas at night, +8+13°C during the daytime, -2+3°C ) that is close to the climate norm and slightly higher.