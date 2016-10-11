Minister Huseyn Baghirov pays a visit to Bulgaria

Sofia. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Huseyn Baghirov has met with Bulgarian Minister of Environment and Water Resources Ivelina Vasileva within his Sofia visit.

Eastern Europe bureau of Report News Agency informs, during the meeting, discussions were held on the opportunities for expansion of relations between the countries in the field of environmental protection, a number of conventions and multilateral agreements signed in the field of ecology. Also, importance of the joint projects between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in the environmental protection field was touched upon. The sides, also, discussed establishment of joint working group to conduct exchange of experience between the two countries and determination of new projects.

Notably, H.Baghirov has visited Bulgaria on the invitation of the country's Minister of Environment and Water Resources Ivelina Vasileva.