Hot weather will remain in Azerbaijan until August 15 - WARNING

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Hot weather will remain in Azerbaijan. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Up to August 15, in Baku and on Absheron peninsula, maximum temperature will be 35-39 C heat, 41 C of heat is expected in some areas.

Maximum temperature in Azerbaijani regions until August 15 will be 35-40 C in Nakhchivan AR and in some parts of Central Lowland regions 43 C, 29-34 C in the mountainous regions.

National Hydrometeorology Department also warned about the medical-meteorological situation. Thus over the next 3 days on the background of the anomalous heat in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be unfavorable for most people. A long stay in the open air is not recommended.