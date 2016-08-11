 Top
    Close photo mode

    Hot weather will remain in Azerbaijan until August 15 - WARNING

    A long stay in the open air is not recommended

    Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Hot weather will remain in Azerbaijan. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    Up to August 15, in Baku and on Absheron peninsula, maximum temperature will be 35-39 C heat, 41 C of heat is expected in some areas.

    Maximum temperature in Azerbaijani regions until August 15 will be 35-40 C in Nakhchivan AR and in some parts of Central Lowland regions 43 C, 29-34 C in the mountainous regions.

    National Hydrometeorology Department also warned about the medical-meteorological situation. Thus over the next 3 days on the background of the anomalous heat in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be unfavorable for most people. A long stay in the open air is not recommended.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi