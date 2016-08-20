Hot weather will continue for next 3 days - WARNING

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Republic has issued a warning to the population.

Report was told at the department, hot weather in the country will last until August 23.

Hot weather is predicted to continue in Baku and Absheron peninsula, maximum temperature to rise to 35-38°C, also, to 40°C in some areas of the peninsula.

The maximum temperature is expected to rise to 35-40°C as well as to 42°C in low-lying areas and some places in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.