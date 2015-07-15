 Top
    Ecologists predict heavy rains in Azerbaijan

    Air temperature will gradually fall by 4-8 degrees

    Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan announced weather forecast for the second ten-day period of July.

    Report was told in the Ministry, from the afternoon of July 16 by the end of the second ten-day, unstable weather is expected, north-west wind will blow and intensify in some places, lightning and intermittent rain and even heavy rain in some places are expected.

    Air temperature will gradually fall by 4-8 degrees.

