Ecologists predict heavy rains in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan announced weather forecast for the second ten-day period of July.

Report was told in the Ministry, from the afternoon of July 16 by the end of the second ten-day, unstable weather is expected, north-west wind will blow and intensify in some places, lightning and intermittent rain and even heavy rain in some places are expected.

Air temperature will gradually fall by 4-8 degrees.