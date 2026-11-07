Heavy rainfall expected in Azerbaijan on Sunday

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Variable rainfall is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on November 8.

According to Report, the National Hydrometeorological Service said heavy rainfall is possible in some parts of the peninsula, while northwesterly winds are expected to strengthen.

Air temperatures will range from 7-12°C at night to 12-14°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 756 to 763 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

Variable rainfall, occasionally heavy, along with thunderstorms and hail, is expected in some parts of Azerbaijan. Snow is forecast in mountainous areas, while fog is possible in some locations. Westerly winds will prevail, occasionally strengthening.

Air temperatures will range from 7-11°C at night to 14-17°C during the day. In mountainous areas, temperatures will range from -3°C to 2°C at night and from 2°C to 6°C during the day.