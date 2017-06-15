Heavy rain, lightning and hail predicted in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on June 16, cloudy weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Intermittent rain is expected on some places.

Lightning predicted. Mild north wind will blow.

The temperature will be 16-19 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 23-28 in the daytime, 17-19 in Baku at night, 24-26 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 766 mm Hg, higher than norm. Relative humidity will be 85-95% at night, 65-75% in the daytime.

Lightning and intermittent rain is expected on Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. Heavy rain, hail predicted on some places. West wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 17-22 degrees of heat at night, 26-31 in the daytime, 8-13 on the mountains at night, 15-20 in the daytime.