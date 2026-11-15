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Intermittent rainfall is expected in some areas of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on November 16, Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan.

According to the service, rain may become temporarily intense in certain parts of the peninsula.

The rain is expected to gradually stop in the morning, while conditions will remain mostly dry during the day. Strong northwesterly winds will ease toward the evening.

Air temperatures are forecast at 7-9°C at night and 10-12°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will reach 769 mmHg, while relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 60-65% during the day.

In the districts of Azerbaijan, intermittent precipitation is expected in some areas, with snow forecast in mountainous regions. Rain may become heavy in isolated places, and thunderstorms are also possible.

Precipitation is expected to gradually cease in most districts by the evening, while fog may form in some locations.

Moderate westerly winds will occasionally strengthen overnight and in the morning. Temperatures are expected to range from 5-9°C at night and 14-17°C during the day, while mountainous areas will see 3-7°C below zero at night and 0-3°C below zero during the day.