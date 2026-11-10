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    Former COP presidents adopt joint statement in support of COP31

    Ecology
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 14:51
    Former COP presidents adopt joint statement in support of COP31

    The presidents of UN climate conferences, including COP21 through COP30, have adopted a joint statement in support of COP31, which is being held in Antalya, Türkiye.

    According to Report, COP31 President Murat Kurum announced this at an event titled Joint Statement of Former COP Presidents.

    He welcomed the document prepared by his predecessors, stating: "The real value of our joint decisions is determined by their implementation. That is precisely why we want to turn COP31 into an action-oriented conference."

    Kurum recalled that the adoption of the Paris Agreement established a common foundation for the international fight against climate change, while the decisions made at the Morocco conference strengthened preparations for its implementation.

    The COP31 president noted that during the second decade of the Paris Agreement's implementation, priority should be given to accelerating practical efforts to reduce emissions, adapt to climate change, and secure financing.

    He added that the 2025 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) synthesis report demonstrated both the progress achieved and the need for more active implementation of commitments.

    In this regard, Kurum called on all parties that have not yet submitted their national climate commitments for the period up to 2035 to do so as soon as possible.

    He emphasized that Türkiye's COP presidency is built around dialogue, consensus, and action. This approach also underpins cooperation with Australia: negotiations and the practical implementation of decisions must complement each other.

    The COP31 Action Agenda covers ten areas. These include the zero-waste concept, methane emissions reduction, energy security, green industrialization, expanding the electrification of transport and other sectors, food security, and ocean and marine issues.

    Kurum also said that the global "35 by 2035" electrification initiative, which aims to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035, would enable tangible progress in reducing emissions associated with fossil fuels.

    At the same time, Kurum stressed that implementing these objectives requires financing and called on countries to provide the promised funds to nations in need as soon as possible.

    Murat Kurum COP31 joint statement Paris Agreement
    COP21 – COP30 prezidentləri COP31-ə dəstək olaraq birgə bəyanat qəbul ediblər
    Президенты COP21 – COP30 приняли совместное заявление в поддержку COP31
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