    Forecasts Bureau: In next two days weather terms will be stable in Azerbaijan

    Gulshad Mammadova: Southeastern winds will dominate

    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather conditions not predicted to change in the next two days".

    Acting Director of the of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

    She said that weather will be mainly rainless in the next two days: "Southeastern winds will dominate. The temperature will be 28-32 degrees in Baku and Absheron peninsula, 33 in Central Lowland regions, 20-25 on the mountains". 

