Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Currently, snowstorm is raging in Baku".

Report was informed by Gulshad Mammadova, Deputy Director of Hydrometeorological Forecasts Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to her, now strong north-west wind is blowing in Baku and Absheron peninsula: "Snow is observed in the capital and on Absheron peninsula and intensified on some places."