Forecasts Bureau: No strong wind predicted in coming days

© courtesy image

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The weather will be mainly rainless in the territory of Azerbaijan in next two days".

The Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological Forecasts Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that mild south wind will blow on the country in the next days: "Wind speed predicted 7-12 m/s, occasionally 15-16 in the daytime, a strong wind will not be observed".

The expert said that in the next few days, the temperature in Baku will be +12-+17°C at noon: "The weather will be changeably cloudy, mainly rainless. Mist will be observed on some places. The temperature will be 15-20 degrees of heat in Central lowland districts at noon, 9-15 in mountainous areas".