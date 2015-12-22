Foggy weather predicted tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow, in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that, on December 23 in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be dry in the morning, foggy, drizzly at evening and cloudiness will increase. Mild south-west wind will be followed by north-west wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +5+7 at night, +9+13 in the daytime, in Baku +5+7 degrees at night, +10+12 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow fog and drizzle predicted in Azerbaijani regions, rain is expected in eastern and northern regions during afternoon.

The temperature will be -2+8 C at night, 8-10 C in the daytime, in the mountains -4-7 C at night, +3+5 C in the daytime. Sleet and snow is expected in mountainous regions. West wind will occasionally intensify

The temperature will be -1+4 C at night, 9-14 C in the daytime, in the mountains -2-7 C at night, +3+8 C in the daytime.

Interchangeable north and south winds in Absheron peninsula on December 23 and 25 will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.