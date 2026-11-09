Eka Tkeshelashvili: Environmental issues concern not only the South Caucasus but the entire world

Environmental threats affect not only the countries of the South Caucasus but all countries around the world, former Georgian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Eka Tkeshelashvili said at a session on water security held as part of COP31.

Report quotes her as saying Georgia and Azerbaijan share water resources, including the Kura River.

"The decline in the river's water level and other related environmental issues require joint solutions. The Black Sea region is also exposed to risks due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Considering the volume of military waste currently present in the sea, it is clear how complex the situation is. I would not want to describe it as a catastrophe, but until this serious problem is addressed, it will be difficult to speak of optimistic prospects for the Black Sea," she said.

Tkeshelashvili noted that regional partnerships could help address these challenges constructively.

"For example, there is currently a large-scale project proposed by Azerbaijan involving the international private sector. Of course, I am referring to the Caspian Sea desalination project. The aim is to use this water both for industrial purposes and to meet the needs of the population," she said.

The former minister also stressed that the green economy had become a necessity for all countries.

"We see how significant the impact of climate change is on our countries. Addressing these challenges requires a long-term strategy. The main goal is to make life more predictable and secure for people living in our region and around the world, especially future generations. The question of what kind of world we and our children will live in is directly linked to this. In this context, the green economy is one of the extremely important and even priority areas," she said.