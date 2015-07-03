 Top
    Ecologists warns: weather may be unfavorable

    On July 5-6, hot weather condition may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people in the afternoon

    Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/Windy weather condition will continue tomorrow in Baku. Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report strong windy weather conditions may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

    She said that, hot discomfort weather condition may be unfavorable and inappropriate for weather-sensitive people in the afternoon on July 5-6.

