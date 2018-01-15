Ecologists: Unstable weather terms will stay in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for January 16 has been announced in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, cloudy weather will prevail tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula, It will be rainy in some places at night and in the morning. North-east wind will blow.

Temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 0-2 C at night, 3-5 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 773 mm mercury column to 770 mm, relative humidity will be 70-80%.

On January 16, the weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions, but it will be rainy in some mountainous and foothills areas at night and in the evening. East wind will blow and intensify in daytime.

Temperature will range from -3 C of frost to +2 at night, + 3+7 C in afternoon, in the mountains -7-12 C of frost at night, 0+5 C in afternoon.