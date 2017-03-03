Weather will be unstable in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to ecologists, on March 4 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. It is predicted to rain in some places during the day. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. South wind will be followed by intensifying north-west wind in the second half of the day.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 4-7° C at night, 10-15° C in daytime, in Baku 5-7° C at night, 13-15° C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will raise from 759 mm Hg to 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 55-65% in daytime.

As for the weather conditions in Azerbaijan's rain expected in some places, snow will fall in mountainous regions. Fog predicted. West wind will blow and intensify in some places

The temperature will be +2+7°C at night, +14+17°C in the daytime, from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat on the mountains at night, +5+10°C in the daytime.

Ministry warns that, after a mild weather conditions for few days, from March 4 to 6, the weather will be unstable, intermittent rain predicted. Snow will fall in mountainous regions. It will be intensive in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will gradually fall by 3-5 ° C compared to previous days.