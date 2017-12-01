Ecologists predict weather in Azerbaijan on Saturday

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 2.

Drizzle will be observed in morning, occasional rain in evening. South-east wind will blow.

Temperature will be 4-7 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 9-12 in daytime, in Baku 5-7 degrees of heat at night and 10-12 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 769 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, however, weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula on December 2-4 is relatively favorable for meteo-sensitive people, dominating gloomy and humid air may cause some people to feel anxiety.

Weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. Rain predicted on some northern and eastern regions at night and in morning. Fog will be observed on some places. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 2-7 degrees of heat at night, 9-13 in daytime, on mountains 0-5 degrees of frost at night, 3-8 degrees of heat in daytime.