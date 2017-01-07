 Top
    Ecologists predict warm weather in Azerbaijan

    Air temperature in Baku will be +11+13 C

    Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 8, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy and rainless, it will be foggy in some places at night, rain is expected. Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, south-west wind will be followed by north-west wind in the evening.

    Air temperature on Absheron peninsula will be +1+4 at night, +9+14 C in daytime, in Baku +2+4 at night, +11+13 C in the daytime are expected.

    The atmospheric pressure will be kept at 758 mm Hg.

    Relative humidity will be 80-90% at night, 60-65% in afternoon.

    As for Azerbaijani regions, the weather will be mostly rainless, it will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow. The temperature will be -2+3 C at night, +10+14 C in daytime, +17 C in some places, in the mountains -3+2 C at night, +4+9 C in daytime.

