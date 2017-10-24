Ecologists predict warm autumn weather in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron. However, it will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. Mild south wind will blow.

Air temperature will be 11-14 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 18-22 in daytime, in Baku 11-13 C at night and 20-22 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 764 mm Hg within normal. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 55-65% in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, the advantage of occasionally intensifying southern wind on the Absheron peninsula from October 25 to October 26 may cause discomfort for weather sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. Fog predicted in some places in the morning. The western wind will intensify in some places during the daytime.

Temperature will be 9-14 degrees of heat at night, 21-26 in daytime, in mountains 3-8 C at night, 13-18 in daytime.