Ecologists predict unstable weather: air temperature will drop by 9 C - WARNING

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on May 11 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in some places at night rain and lightning are expected. Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 13-15 C at night, 18-23 C in daytime, in Baku 13-15 C at night, 19-21 C in daytime.

Below normal atmospheric pressure of 755 mm Hg will rise to 759 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-80% at night, 60-70% in afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, against the backdrop of strong north wind in Absheron peninsula on May 11-12, temperature is expected to come down significantly in last several days, and it will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. However, in some areas in the northern and western regions in the afternoon, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. It will intensify in some places, hail is predicted. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas. The temperature will be 12-17 C at night, 23-28 C in daytime, in mountainous areas 5-10 C at night, 11-16 C in daytime.

Ministry warns that from May 11 in the morning until May 13 in daytime, the weather will be unstable in some places, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Rainfall will intensify in some places, hail is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be 5-9 C lower compared to previous days will be reduced gradually. The river water level may rise.