Ecologists predict unstable weather, rain and snow in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 24. Occasional rain predicted during the daytime. Mild north-west wind will blow.

Temperature will be 6-8 C of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 9-12 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night and 10-12 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 763 mm Hg from 766. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.

Ministry warns that occasional rainfall is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 24-25.

Rainfall will be heasvy in some areas. North-west wind will intensify occasionally.

Intermittent rain is expected in some areas, snow predicted in mountainous and foothill regions of Azerbaijan. It is likely to be intensive in some places. Fog will be observed at times. West wind will intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 2-7 degrees of heat at night, 9-13 C in daytime. On the mountains temperature will vary from 0 degrees of frost to +5 degrees at night and 2-7 C in daytime.

Ministry warns, unstable weather conditions in Azerbaijan will continue by November 25 daytime. Intermittent rain, snow is expected in the mountainous and foothill regions. It is likely to be intensive in some places, and roads in the mountainous areas will likely to freeze. West wind will intensify in some places.