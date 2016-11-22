Ecologists predict unstable weather, 4 degrees of frost and roads icing - WARNING

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ From November 22 until November 23 daytime, north-west wind will occasionally intensify on Absheron peninsula, intermittent snow is expected.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on November 23-24, the lowest temperature will be 0-4 C of frost. Roads icing is predicted in suburban areas.

In Azerbaijani regions unstable weather conditions will last until November 24. Occasionally rainy weather and snow will be observed and intensify on some northern and eastern districts. East wind will occasionally intensify on some places. Ice cover predicted on roads of mountainous and foothill districts.