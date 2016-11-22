 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ecologists predict unstable weather, 4 degrees of frost and roads icing - WARNING

    On November 23-24, lowest temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 0-4 degrees of frost

    Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ From November 22 until November 23 daytime, north-west wind will occasionally intensify on Absheron peninsula, intermittent snow is expected.

    Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on November 23-24, the lowest temperature will be 0-4  C of frost. Roads icing is predicted in suburban areas.

    In Azerbaijani regions unstable weather conditions will last until November 24. Occasionally rainy weather and snow will be observed and intensify on some northern and eastern districts. East wind will occasionally intensify on some places. Ice cover predicted on roads of mountainous and foothill districts. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi