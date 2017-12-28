Ecologists predict strong wind in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for December 29 was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mist will be observed on some places at night and in morning. Moderate south-west wind will blow and replaced by north-west wind in daytime.

Temperature will be 5-7 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 9-13 in daytime, 5-7 in Baku at night and 10-12 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 765 mm Hg above the normal. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night, 50-55% in daytime.

Weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions on December 29. Fog predicted on some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify on some places.

Temperature will be 0-5 degrees at night, 11-16 degrees of heat in daytime, from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat on mountains at night, 8-13 degrees of heat in daytime.