Ecologists predict snow in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on February 16, weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, occasionally gloomy. Rain and snow expected in some places.

The temperature will be -1+2° C at night, +2+5 C in daytime, in Baku +1° C at night, +3+5° C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 764 to 771 mm Hg, Relative humidity will be 80-90%.

Ministry warns that from February 16 till the evening of February 17, the weather will be unstable in Baku and Absheron peninsula, north-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

As for the regions, weather will be rainy and snowy in some places. It will be intensive in some places. Fog predicted. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -4+1 °C at night, +2+7 °C in the daytime, -7-12 °C of frost on the mountains at night and 0-5°C of frost in the daytime.

Ministry warns that from February 16 till the evening of February 17 the weather will be unstable in Azerbiajan, rain and snow expected in some places. It will be intensive in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in the mountainous areas. The roads in the mountainous and foothills regions will be covered with ice.