Ecologists predict sleet in suburban areas of Baku

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, rain will be observed on some places of Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 25. Rain will be replaced by sleet on suburban areas of Baku. North-western wind will occasionally intensify in daytime.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be +3-5˚C at night, +8-11˚C in daytime, in Baku +3-5˚C at night, +8-10˚C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 766 mm Hg to 773. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, significant hesitation of atmosphere pressure on the Absheron peninsula on November 25-26, replacement of occasionally intensifying north wind (khazri) on November 25 by south wind (gilavar) on November 26 will be mainly unfavourable for meteo-sensitive people.

Intermittent rain will be observed in regions of Azerbaijan, snow predicted on mountainous and foothills regions and mainly rainless weather in most regions in daytime. Fog will be observed on some places. West wind will intensify on some places.

Temperature will be 0-5 degrees of heat at night, 9-14 in daytime, on mountains 3-8 at night, 0-5 in daytime.