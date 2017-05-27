Ecologists predict rainless weather in Baku on May 28, Republic Day

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on May 28 in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. But at night, intermittent rain is expected in some places of the peninsula. North wind will blow.

The temperature will be 14-17 C at night, 21-26 C in daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night, 24-26 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure of 758 mm mercury column will rise to 762 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 50-55% in afternoon.

In some regions of Azerbaijan lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Rainfall will be intensive in some places. Weather will be foggy in some places in the morning. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 13-18 C at night, 25-30 C in daytime, in mountainous areas 7-12 C at night, 13-18 C in daytime.