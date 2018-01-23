Ecologists predict rainless weather in Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for January 24 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Light fog will be observed in some places in morning. North-west wind will blow and intensify at times.

Temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be +2+4 C at night, +7+9 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 754 mm mercury column to 758 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 50-55% in daytime.

On January 24, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. but precipitation is expected in some places at night and in the morning in mountainous and foothill regions. Snow is predicted. Fog will be observed in some areas. The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

Temperature will vary from -2 of frost to +3 C at night, +7+11 C in daytime, in mountains 0-4 C of frost at night, 0+5 in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, moderate hesitation of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula on January 24-25 and the strong north wind may cause anxiety for meteo-sensitive people.