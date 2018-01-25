Ecologists predict rain and sleet in Baku

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for January 26 was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR), cloudy weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula, intermittent rain, sleet predicted on some places at night and in evening. Occasionally intensifying north-east wind will blow.

Temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be +1+3 degrees at night, +4+6 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 770 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 80-90%.

Intermittent rain predicted in regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, sleet and snow will be observed on some places. East wind will blow, in some places will intensify occasionally.

Temperature will be from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat at night, +4+7 in daytime, on mountains -3-8 degrees of frost at night, 0-3 in daytime.

Rainy weather on the background of the strong north wind in the Absheron peninsula on January 26-27 is unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.

Minsitry warns, from January 26 noon to January 27 evening, occasional rain predicted in Baku and Absheron peninsula, it will become intensive in some places, rain is expected to turn to sleet and snow. North-east wind will blow and intensify. Temperature will drop by 3 degrees.