Ecologists predict mainly rainless weather tomorrow

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on March 15, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Light fog and drizzle are predicted at night and in the morning. Mild south wind will blow and intensify in daytime.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 2-5 C at night, 7-11 C in daytime, in Baku 2-6 C at night, 8-10 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 764 mm mercury column to 759 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 50-55% in daytime.

In regions of Azerbaijan, the weather will be mainly rainless, but precipitation is expected in some northern and eastern regions at night and in the morning. Fog will be observed in some places. Eastern wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some areas.

Temperature will be 1-5 C at night, 8-13 C in daytime. In mountains 0-5 C of frost at night, 3-8 C in daytime.