Ecologists predict mainly rainless weather in Baku

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for December 26 was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mist will be observed on some places at night. Occasionally intensifying north-west wind will become moderate in the evening.

Temperature on Absheron peninsulawill be 5-7 degrees of heat at night, but 9-12 in daytime, in Baku 5-7 at night and 10-12 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 760 mm to 773 mm Hg above the normal. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night, 55-60% in daytime.

Weather will be mainly rainless in regions of Azerbaijan. Rain predicted on some parts of the Greater Caucasus. Fog will be observed on some areas. West wind will occasionally intensify.

Temperature will be 1-6 degrees of heat at night, 9-14 in daytime, 0-5 degrees of frost on mountains at night, 6-11 degrees of heat in the daytime.