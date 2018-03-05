Ecologists predict mainly rainless weather in Baku

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on March 6, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. North-western wind will blow and will be replaced by north-east wind in the afternoon.

Temperature will be +4+6 C at night and +7+9 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 762 to 767 mm mercury column; relative humidity will make 70-80%.

As for the Azerbaijani regions tomorrow rainfall expected in some places, snow in mountainous areas, precipitation is expected to cease in most regions during the daytime. Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow and intensify at night and morning.

Temperature will be +2+7 C at night, +8+13 C in daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night and +3+8 C in daytime.