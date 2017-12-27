Ecologists predict mainly rainless but gloomy weather in Baku

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan on December 28 was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mist will be observed on some places. South-west wind will blow and occasionally intensify.

Temperature will be 4-6 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 10-14 in daytime, 4-6 in Baku at night, 12-14 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 765 mm Hg from 769 above the normal. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night, 50-55% in daytime.

Weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions on December 28. Fog predicted on some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify on some places.

Temperature will be 3-7 degrees of heat at night, 12-17 in daytime, 0-5 degrees of frost on mountains at night, 8-13 degrees of heat in daytime.